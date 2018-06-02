Video: Packers’ Clay Matthews hit in face by line drive in softball charity game, will need surgery

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews III was hit in the face with a line drive during a charity softball game.

Matthews was pitching during Saturday’s game when offensive lineman Lucas Patrick hit the ball directly into Matthews’ face, knocking him to the ground. The Green Bay Press Gazette reports Matthews got up, covered his face with his glove, then walked to the dugout.

NEW: #Packers linebacker #ClayMatthews was hit in the face with a line-drive hit by offensive lineman Lucas Patrick during the Green and Gold Charity Softball Game. #GGsoftball https://t.co/olaIH1t8C4 pic.twitter.com/sYOghZl6Ph — WLUK-TV FOX 11 (@fox11news) June 2, 2018

He did not return to the game. He tweeted this update later in the afternoon, confirming that his nose was broken and will need surgery.

Thank you for all the concern and well-wishes. I busted my nose pretty good and will have surgery once the swelling subsides. Thankful as it could have been much more serious 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Clay Matthews III (@ClayMatthews52) June 2, 2018

NFL writer Ian Rapoport first reported that Matthews suffered a broken nose after being taken to the ER.

Additional tests came back all good. Clay Matthews has a broken nose, source said, and that’s it. Pretty fortunate. https://t.co/AB9HPIyamF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 2, 2018

#Packers LB Clay Matthews is headed to the ER after being hit by a line drive in a charity softball game. The belief now is it’s just a broken nose, but he’s having a full workup to be sure. Scary situation, and if it’s just the nose, it could have been much worse. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 2, 2018

The Packers are in the middle of their organized team activity period. Matthews hasn’t participated in OTAs because of a knee injury.

Matthews is the son of former Browns’ linebacker, Clay Matthews Jr.