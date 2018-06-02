× Pedestrian killed in Medina County accident; alcohol suspected as factor

SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A Medina man was killed late Friday evening as he was crossing a street in Sharon Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a 42-year-old Rittman man was driving on Boneta Road at 9:30 pm when he hit Dare Flickinger, who was crossing the road just south of State Route 18.

Flickinger was taken to Medina Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Patrol reports that alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this accident. It remains under investigation, and any charges are pending as of Saturday afternoon.