Woman’s death first thought to be tractor accident now a murder mystery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Calling it a “very unusual" case, Liberty Township Police Chief Rich Tisone says he is confident an arrest will be made “at some point” in the homicide of a 60-year-old Ravenna woman.

Tisone spoke to FOX 8 Thursday about the death of Loraine Lynn.

Lynn was found in a pond on her mother’s Shannon Road property August 2.

At first, investigators thought her death was a tragic tractor accident. However, in March, then-Trumbull County Coroner Humphrey Germaniuk ruled her death a homicide, saying the scene appeared staged. Germaniuk died of natural causes in April.

Police reports state she was found on top of a tractor attached to a brush hog.

“Both Loraine and brush hog were partially submerged in the pond,” the report states.

Lynn’s brother and ex-husband found her and called for help.

“Body in the water, no movement,” her former husband, Timothy Lynn, told a 911 dispatcher.

A relative said the tractor did not flip over and looked like it was “driven into the water.”

The police chief said Loraine’s family has been “adamant” that there was foul play involved.

Trustee Jodi Stoyak says many in the community, which is about 70 miles east of Cleveland, are shocked by the death.

“It’s very sad,” Stoyak said. “I know our detectives will find out exactly what happened.”