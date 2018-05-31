Teens hit with slingshot balls at Mayfield Heights playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Detectives are investigating after teens were shot with slingshot balls at a Mayfield Heights playground.

Officers were called to Lander Elementary School Tuesday night for a report of juveniles hit by BBs, the police report said.

One teen was hit in the chest and another in the calf. Their injuries were not serious.

The group told police the same thing happened the night before, but they didn't report it because no one was hit and they believed the suspect was throwing rocks.

Police searched the area and recovered nine slingshot ammo balls, according to the police report.