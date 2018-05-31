Sibling band brings ‘America’s Got Talent’ audience, judge to tears with heartfelt tribute to late mom

A sibling band from Oregon struck quite the chord with the audience and at least one judge during their performance on “America’s Got Talent” this week.

We Three performed a tribute to their mother, who passed away from cancer two years ago.

Her children, drummer Joshua, 27, bassist Bethany, 24, and lead singer Manny, 21, sang “Heaven’s Not Too Far Away,” which was written from their mother’s perspective in the last month of her life.

“She had a beautiful voice, but in 2015 she had severe back pain. She went to the doctor and they found large masses throughout her body and she was diagnosed with Stage 4 carcinoma cancer. We had a kind of shocking four months with her before she passed, which was way shorter than we were expecting,” PEOPLE reports Bethany said.

After their performance, judge Mel B, whose father passed away from cancer, broke down into tears. They got a standing ovation from the crowd and judges.