Parrot rescued from roof of MetroHealth Medical Center reunited with owner

CLEVELAND-- An African grey parrot rescued at MetroHealth Medical Center was reunited with her owner.

A doctor spotted the bird on a roof at the hospital's main campus Thursday morning. Lt. Daniel Engelman said an officer walked right up to the parrot and she hopped on his shoulder.

She was taken to the MetroHealth police station.

"For a little while, it was playing and eating," Engelman. "Climbing on shoulders, drinking water and hanging out, watching all the officers come and go from the office."

Engelman said there is a serial number on the bird's leg, which they used to verify its owner. Gregory Bartley and Honey were reunited Thursday afternoon, much to his relief.

Bartley said Honey escaped Wednesday morning while getting a bath when a visitor to their home left the door open.

He was extremely worried about his beloved pet and grateful to MetroHealth police for helping.

