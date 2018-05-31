NBA Finals banners go up around Quicken Loans Arena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Banners for the 2018 NBA Finals went around the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday morning.

Crews began installing the signs at Quicken Loans Arena at about 10 a.m. as the Cavs prepare to do "Whatever It Takes" to beat the Warriors in their fourth consecutive championship matchup.

The banners include one on the Q's northwest front window facing the corner or Huron Road and Ontario Street and two on the west side facing Ontario Street featuring the players.

Game 1 is Thursday at Oracle Arena in Oakland at 9 p.m.

