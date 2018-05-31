Missing: Dakota Burton-Acosta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 has relaunched our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Dakota Burton-Acosta, 16, was last seen May 19 on West 83rd Street in Cleveland.

She was wearing black pants with a white tank top and a hoodie. She was also wearing a black and red hat with white lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Grabski at 216-623-2704.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**