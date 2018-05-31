Kevin Love cleared to play in NBA Finals Game 1

Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers works out during the 2018 NBA Finals Media Day at ORACLE Arena on May 30, 2018 in Oakland, California. The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the Finals tomorrow night. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– Kevin Love has completed the NBA’s concussion protocol, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

He will be available to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. as the Cavs and Warriors face for the fourth-straight year.

Love and Boston’s Jayson Tatum hit heads during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday. He was helped to the bench by guard George Hill before heading to the locker room.

Love did not return to the game and missed Cleveland’s Game 7 win.

