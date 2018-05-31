Officer injured in shootout during standoff in Sheffield Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio --A Lorain County SWAT team member was injured Thursday in a shootout with a suspect during a standoff in Sheffield Lake.

The police chief tells FOX 8 authorities were serving a felony warrant out of Cleveland when the man barricaded himself inside a home on Oliver.

The officer, who was shot in the rear, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. His condition is not yet known but sources tell the I-Team he is expected to be okay.

A law enforcement source also told the I-Team police believe the suspect was also shot and wounded in the shootout. Police are still trying to talk the suspect out of the home.

