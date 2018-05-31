LeBron sports suit shorts — but so did Scott and Wayne! Who wore it better?!

OAKLAND, Calif. -- LeBron James always wears shorts at work.
For Game 1 of the NBA Finals, he wore shorts TO work.
The fashion-forward James showed up at Oracle Arena on Thursday night wearing jacket, shirt, tie, boots — and shorts.
"No comment," Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said, grinning.
