VIDEO: SWAT members arrest suspect in series of armed robberies in Lorain County

ELYRIA, Ohio -- A FOX 8 News exclusive: Our cameras are rolling as SWAT team members arrest a suspect in a series of armed robberies in Lorain County.

Investigators say the man they arrested terrorized clerks at gas stations and carry-outs over the past four days.

FOX 8 News was there as SWAT placed Philip Boschetti Jr. under arrest outside of his home in Elyria on Wednesday.

Authorities believe the 24-year-old is responsible for a string of armed robberies in Elyria and the surrounding area of Lorain County.

Police identified him after viewing surveillance video from businesses that were robbed.

Detectives said Boschetti was known to police because he was arrested and convicted of two armed robberies in 2014 and just four years later, he was out on parole.

Investigators said Boschetti's most brazen crime happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday when he walked into a Denny's in Elyria and robbed the restaurant at gunpoint.

Due to the violent nature of the crimes, police used extreme caution when they went to serve the arrest warrant.

"He showed the gun, had no problem displaying the weapon, taking clerks behind the counter, giving direction, that he seemed to be getting more and more comfortable doing it," said Captain Don Barker with the Lorain County Sheriff's Office.

Boschetti is being held without bond, pending his arraignment.