The beautiful moment a little boy stops traffic to help elderly woman up steps

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. -- A beautiful act of kindness in Georgia has gone viral.

Riley Duncan posted video to a Facebook group which shows a little boy helping an elderly woman up some steps in Milledgeville.

Riley said he learned the little boy, Maurice Adams Jr., 8, was in the car with his mom when they saw the woman crossing the street, according to WSB-TV.

The little boy reportedly asked his mom if he could help the woman, then Riley saw him stop traffic and run over to help her. Riley started recording the beautiful moment as Maurice patiently helped the woman up each step.

The two hugged each other before Maurice headed back to the car.

When Riley posted the video, he wrote: "Thank God for our youth."

**Riley Duncan shared the video in this story with FOX 8**