Swings-N-Things StayCation is Back!

Posted 4:31 pm, May 30, 2018, by

FOX 8 has teamed up with Swings-N-Things again this year to make your summer more fun and more affordable!  Right now you can get a 4-PACK of KARTS PLUS WRISTBANDS for the family along with a $10 FOOD VOUCHER for your trip to SNT.  That’s a $142 VALUE and you pay just $88 with FOX 8!!!

Each KARTS PLUS WRISTBAND includes UNLIMITED access to the following for the day:

  • Grand Prix Go-Kart Rides
  • Rookie Track Go-Kart Rides
  • Rounds of Miniature Golf
  • Bumper Boat Rides
  • Play in Kid’s Korner Indoor Play Area
  • Plus $3 in Gameplay in the Gameroom

Get this great deal here!!