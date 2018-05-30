Study: Most popular vitamin, mineral supplements provide no cardiovascular health benefit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new study says all those vitamins we take might not be doing much for our bodies.

The study was led by researchers with St. Michael's Hospital in Canada and the University of Toronto.

They reviewed data on four different vitamins: multivitamins, Vitamin D, Calcium and Vitamin C.

Researchers found those four vitamins showed no benefit in preventing cardiovascular disease, heart attack, stroke or premature death.

"We were surprised to find so few positive effects of the most common supplements that people consume,” said Dr. David Jenkins, the study's lead author. “Our review found that if you want to use multivitamins, vitamin D, calcium or vitamin C, it does no harm – but there is no apparent advantage either.”

Experts say these findings suggest people should be conscious of the supplements they're taking and only use specific vitamins or minerals they're lacking naturally.

“In the absence of significant positive data – apart from folic acid’s potential reduction in the risk of stroke and heart disease – it’s most beneficial to rely on a healthy diet to get your fill of vitamins and minerals,” Jenkins said. “So far, no research on supplements has shown us anything better than healthy servings of less processed plant foods including vegetables, fruits and nuts.”

