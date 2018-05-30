New garden honors the memory of Alianna DeFreeze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A touching tribute to a teenager taken in tragedy. The school Alianna DeFreeze attended dedicated a garden in her honor in the hope of keeping her memory alive.

E Prep and Village Prep Woodland Hills Campus planted a garden dedicated to the 14-year-old.

In the garden is a boulder with her name on it, surrounded by purple flowers: her favorite color.

Her father Damon describes the garden as peaceful and beautiful.

“It was a beautiful gesture established by the superintendent John McBride and his staff. We appreciate the students and all who were involved. It is beautiful and it will always be her memory left there at the school, and that means a lot."

Alianna was last seen alive in January of 2017, getting off a RTA bus on her way to school. Her mother reported her missing when she learned Alianna never made it there. Police found the teenager’s body in an abandoned house on Fuller Avenue. Her killer has been sentenced to death.

While moving on has been difficult for her family, they have worked to keep her memory alive, creating the Alianna DeFreeze Make a Change Foundation. With this garden dedication, the family says they are touched by everyone's kindness and support.

Alianna's school is also honoring her this Friday at their graduation ceremony. Her family will accept her diploma. Her father says not seeing her graduate is a bitter pill to swallow, but it is something they need to do to honor their daughter.

