LeBron James, Ty Lue talk about Cavs-Warriors matchup in NBA Finals

OAKLAND, Calif.– The Cleveland Cavaliers answered questions from Oracle Arena during NBA Finals Media Day on Wednesday.

The Cavs are preparing to take on the Golden State Warriors in their fourth consecutive NBA Finals. The Warriors won in 2015 and 2017, while the Cavs hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2016.

This marks the first time in the NBA, NFL, MLB or NHL that the championship will match the same teams in four straight years.

Golden State will be without Andre Iguodala for first game of the series. He suffered a left leg injury during the Western Conference Finals.

There is no word yet on Kevin Love‘s status for Game 1. He collided with Boston’s Jayson Tatum during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals and was placed in concussion protocol. He missed Game 7.

The NBA Finals schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Thursday, May 31 at 9 p.m. at Oracle Arena

Game 2: Sunday, June 3 at 8 p.m. at Oracle Arena

Game 3: Wednesday, June 6 at 9 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena

Game 4: Friday, June 8 at 9 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena

*Game 5: Monday, June 11 at 9 p.m. at Oracle Arena

*Game 6: Thursday, June 14 at 9 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena

*Game 7: Sunday, June 17 at 8 p.m. at Oracle Arena

*If necessary

