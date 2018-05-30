Joe Thomas supports Cavs, makes own offer after Damarious Randall jersey promise

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former Cleveland Brown Joe Thomas has one-upped Damarious Randall.
Randall is a Steph Curry and Golden State Warrior fan. Late Sunday, Cavs fans slammed him for tweeting, “I’m glad the Cavs made it to the finals so I can watch Curry light that b*&@# up Game 3 & 4.”
The new Browns player promised to buy a jersey for everyone who retweeted him if the Cavs win the 2018 NBA Finals.
Randall did say he would have rooted for the Cavs if the Houston Rockets had made it to the finals.
Wednesday morning, Thomas responded saying; “I’m so confident in my Cavs, if the Warriors win the 2018 NBA Finals, I’ll buy anyone who retweets this a signed @StephenCurry30 gameworn jersey. Even you @RandallTime. @KingJames.”
So far, Thomas has been retweeted over 4,300 times. Randall, however, has been retweeted 681,000 times.