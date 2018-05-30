Health advisory issued for Stark County because of ozone concentrations

CANTON, Ohio– A health advisory is now in effect for Stark County because of elevated concentrations of ozone, Canton City Health Commissioner James Adams said on Wednesday.

The air quality index was 105 on Tuesday afternoon. That is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, like people with respiratory diseases, children and older adults.

“People in these sensitive groups should consider limiting prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion,” the Canton City Health Department said.

More information on air quality conditions can be found here