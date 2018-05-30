Fresh and local: check out northeast Ohio’s farmer’s markets

CLEVELAND – It’s that time of year again, when northeast Ohioans can enjoy the fruits (and veggies) of their neighbors’ harvests by visiting one of the many farmer’s markets in the area.

We’ve put together a list for you, below, with links to information about each market, when available. Or you can click on our map to find one in a specific area.

🍉ASHTABULA FARMERS MARKET

1119 Bridge St, Ashtabula, Ohio 44004

Sundays 10 am-2 pm

Mid June to Mid October

🌽AURORA FARMERS MARKET

146 S Chillicothe Rd, Aurora, OH 44202

Wednesdays, 4 -7 P.M.

June 13 – Aug 29 (closed July 4)

🍓AVON LAKE FARMERS MARKET

32801 Electric Blvd

Tuesdays, 4-7pm

June 5th – August 14th (There is no market on July 3rd.)

🍈BAY ARTS FARM & ART MARKET

28795 Lake Rd, Bay Village, Ohio 44140

Thursdays, 5 – 8 pm

begins June 14

🍅BRUNSWICK FARMERS MARKET

Heritage Farm, 4613 Laurel Road

Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 10 – Oct. 14

🌿CANTON FARMERS’ MARKET

Corner of Fourth St NW and McKinley Ave NW (Nadine McIlwain Administrative Building Parking Lot)

Saturday mornings, 8:00 a.m to 11:30 a.m.

June 16 – Oct. 6

🍒CHARDON FARMERS MARKET

Chardon Square, 100 Short Ct St, Chardon, OH 44024

Fridays, June 1, 2018 – September 14, 2018

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

🍑COIT ROAD MARKET

15000 Woodworth Rd, (near East 152nd and Noble Rd.)

East Cleveland, OH 44110

Saturday (all year round) 8am–1pm

Wednesday (June to Oct) 10am-1pm and 4pm-7pm

🍊COPLEY CREEKSIDE FARMERS MARKET

Field at 1245 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd

Thursday from 3:00 – 6:00

May 31st – October 11th

🍆COUNTRYSIDE MARKET AT HOWE MEADOW

Howe Meadow, 4040 Riverview Rd, Peninsula, OH, 44264

Saturdays, 9am to 12pm

April 21st – October 27th

🍏COUNTRYSIDE MARKET AT HIGHLAND SQUARE

Will Christy Park, 1175 W Exchange St, Akron, OH, 44302

Thursdays, 4pm to 7pm

May 17th through September 27th

🍇CUYAHOGA FALLS FARMERS MARKET IN THE FALLS

High Bridge Glens Park, 1817 Front Street

Fridays, June 29 – September 28

4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

🍌ELYRIA FARMERS MARKET

328 Broad Street, Pioneer Plaza Park

June 16, 2018 – September 15th

Saturdays, 9 am-1 pm

🌱EUCLID FARMERS MARKET

Shore Cultural Centre, 291 E. 222nd St., Euclid, OH 44123

Fridays, 3 – 6:30 pm

June 1 – October 5

🌻FROSTVILLE FARMERS MARKET

In the Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation

24101 Cedar Point Road,(corner of Lewis and Cedar Point Roads)

North Olmsted, OH 44070

Saturdays 9am-1pm

through October

🌼GOOD EARTH FARM

9600 Madison Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102

Mondays 3pm – 7pm, May – October

Saturdays 12pm – 4pm, May – October

Thursdays 3pm – 7pm, Year Round ,Weather/Daylight permitting

🌹CITY OF GREEN

Central Park, 1755 Town Park Blvd

Tuesdays, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

June 12 – August 28

🍉HEART OF WILLOUGHBY OUTDOOR MARKET

1 East Spaulding ,Willoughby, Ohio

8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays

May through October

🌽KAMM’S CORNERS FARMERS MARKET

West 168th & Lorain Ave. (Municipal Parking Lot)

Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 10 – October 14

🍓GEAUGA FRESH FARMERS’ MARKET

South Russell Village Hall, 5205 Chillicothe Rd. Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

Saturdays, from 9-Noon

Through October 13th

🍅HAYMAKER FARMERS’ MARKET

Franklin Ave. between Main St. and Summit St., Kent ( under the Haymaker overpass)

Saturdays 9am-1pm

May through October

🍈HOWLAND FARMERS MARKET

Richard E. Orwig Park, corner of East Market Street and Willow Drive

9:00 am-1:00 pm

Saturdays,June 16-October 13

🌷HUDSON FARMERS MARKET

Village Square, Main Street

Saturdays, 9am-12:30pm

Jun. 2-Oct. 6, 2018

🌿JACKSON TOWNSHIP FARMERS MARKET

7660 Fulton Drive

Thursdays from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

July 12 through October 4

🍒LAKEWOOD: LEAF COMMUNITY FARMERS’ MARKET

Lakewood Library, main branch, front porch

15425 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Thursdays, 5:30 – 8:00 pm

🍑MASSILLON FARMERS MARKET

City Municipal Parking Lot, 2nd St and Tremont Ave, Massillon, OH 44646

Saturdays, 8:00am – 12:00pm

Jun 23 – Oct 6

🍊MEDINA FARMERS MARKETS

Historic Medina Square, 2 Public Square, Medina, 44256

Saturdays, 9 am- 1 pm

May 19 – October 13

and

Root Candles, 623 W. Liberty Street, Medina, 44256

Wednesday evenings, 4 pm – 7pm

Beginning June 20 through the summer

🍆MENTOR FARMERS MARKET

Eleanor B Garfield Park, 7967 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060

Fridays, 3:00 to 7:00 PM

June 22nd – September 14th

🍇MUNROE FALLS FARMERS MARKET

Brust Park, Route 91, Munroe Falls OH 44262

Tuesdays from June 12 through October9

3:00pm to 6:00pm

NORTH UNION FARMER’S MARKETS:

🍏Chagrin Falls Market

N Franklin St & N Main St, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

Sundays, 10am – 1pm

June 3 – October 21, 2018

🍌Cleveland Clinic Main Campus

Carnegie Ave & E 100th St, Cleveland, OH 44106

June 6 – October 17, 2018

Wednesdays, 10:30am – 1:30pm

🌱Crocker Park

267 Crocker Park Blvd, Westlake, OH 44145

Saturdays, 9am – 1pm

April 14 – December 15, 2018

🌻Legacy Village Market

25001 Cedar Rd, Lyndhurst, OH 44124

Sundays, 10am to 1pm

June 10 – September 23, 2018

🌹Playhouse Square

Playhouse Square, Euclid Ave & E 14th St (US Bank Plaza)

Thursdays, 10:30am to 1:30pm

June 14 – September 6, 2018

🍉Shaker Square

13209 Shaker Square, Cleveland, OH 44120

Saturdays, 8 am – Noon

April 7 – December 22, 2018

💐University Hospitals

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center at Lakeside

2074 Adelbert Road, Cleveland, Ohio 44106

Thursdays, 10:30am to 1:30pm

June 7 – September 27, 2018

🍇PAINESVILLE FARMERS MARKET

Veteran’s Park on the Square, Downtown Painesville

Thursday, 12 to 4pm

May 24th to October 11th, 2018 (no market on 7/12)

🍏PENINSULA FLEA

Heritage Farms, 6050 Riverview Road,Peninsula, Ohio 44264

First Saturday of the month from June to September

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

🍅SEVEN HILLS FARMERS’ MARKET

7221 Broadview Rd, Seven Hills, OH 44131

Thursdays, 4 – 7 pm

June 28-September 27

🌷SEVILLE FARM MARKET

Gazebo in Maria Stanhope Park

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

May 26 through Sept. 29

🍊STOW COMMUNITY FARMERS MARKET

1567 Pilgrim Drive

Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM

June 9 thru October 6

🍒TALLMADGE FARMERS MARKET

46 N. Munroe Road (Tallmadge Recreation Center parking lot)

Thursdays, 4 – 7 p.m

June 14, 2018 through October 11

🌼TREMONT FARMER’S MARKET

Lincoln Park, W14th between Starkweather and Kenilworth Avenues

Tuesdays from 4pm-7pm

May 1 – October 2, 2018

🍓THE VILLAGE MARKET IN SLAVIC VILLAGE

Fleet Ave. at East 52nd St. in the historic Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood

Mondays from 4pm-7pm

June 11 through August 2018

🌼VERMILION FARMERS MARKET

Victory Park, located in downtown Vermilion, corner of Ohio and Main streets

Saturdays10:00am–2:00pm

June 23 through September 8

🌺WADSWORTH FARMERS MARKET

Central Intermediate School,151 Main St.

Saturdays, June 30 – Sept. 29, 2018

9am – noon