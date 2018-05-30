Edgewater LIVE, Euclid Beach LIVE summer concerts begin this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A series of LIVE summer concerts are set to rock the "216" this summer! Music fans only have to wait one more day before Edgewater LIVE kicks off with Euclid Beach following on Friday.

Cleveland Metroparks officials say last year brought a huge spike in attendance and they are hoping for a repeat this year.

"Last year we had record attendance, over 120,000 folks so we do about 10,000 to 12,000 people every week," said Kelly Manderfield with the Metroparks.

The Edgewater LIVE series begins Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with performances ending in August.

New this year, the Edgewater Nature Shop, the small storefront allows customers to rent standup paddleboards, and umbrellas along with other beach necessities for purchase. Concertgoers can also expect a rotating lineup of local food trucks every week.

"Just the fact the concert's free I think that's a great opportunity for people around the city to come out and have a fun time," said sunbather Macie Sapp.

She is not the only one looking forward to some fun under the sun.

"I'm James and this is Sam and we came here today to enjoy the beach," said James Peterson alongside his German Shepherd puppy. "Being around the public, especially with all the free concerts coming up, you know, it's definitely something we're looking forward to."

Officials do warn if you plan to bring small children please be vigilant about their safety around Lake Erie. Lifeguards will not be present during the concert series Thursday.

**Full lineup, right here**