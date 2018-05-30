Two firefighters taken to hospital during fire at Cleveland recycling plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Two firefighters were taken to the hospital while crews battled a blaze at a recycling plant in Cleveland.

It happened at Royal Oak Recycling on Industrial Parkway near West 160th Street at about 1 p.m. Wednesday. About 10 fire companies responded to the blaze.

Cleveland Division of Fire spokesman Mike Norman said the injuries to the two firefighters were heat related. Other injuries were evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

Norman said the fire is mostly outside of the building and involves bales of cardboard stacked four high.

He said they are using Bobcats to pull apart the pales and get water to the fire.

The fire started when paper got sucked into the fan of a tow mower; when that happened, it burst into flames, and caused it to spread.

Drivers could see the smoke from Interstate 71 and Interstate 480.

