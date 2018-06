CLEVELAND — Here we go…. again.

As the Cavs get ready to take on the Warriors in the NBA Finals, a new hype video from the Cavaliers will give you all the feels (especially Chapter 2).

The Cavs/Warriors 4-peat is the first time in the NBA, NFL, MLB or NHL that the championship round will match the same teams in four consecutive years.

The Warriors won in 2015, the Cavs in 2016, and the Warriors in 2017.

Game 1 is Thursday night in Oakland.

