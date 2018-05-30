Browns Damarious Randall on buying jerseys if Cavs win Finals: ‘Obviously, it was a joke’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio-- Damarious Randall responded to his now-viral tweet on Wednesday.

The Cleveland Browns cornerback took to Twitter Monday night and said if the Cavaliers win the 2018 Finals, he would buy everyone who retweeted his post a jersey.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey... — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 29, 2018

It now has more than 770,000 retweets. At about $100 a piece, well, you can do the math.

"I definitely didn't think it would go as viral as it did. I definitely didn't think the Cleveland fan base would go this crazy about it. Obviously, it was a joke," Randall said at the Browns training facility on Wednesday.

Randall said he didn't expect it to get more than 100 retweets. He added he hasn't been able to check Twitter on his phone because of all the notifications.

"That just kind of goes to show that this Cleveland fan base is great. And I mean, I'm actually excited about it because just to know that the fan base is like this. I really can't imagine how it'll be once the Browns start winning a lot of games here."

Randall, who the Browns acquired in a trade with Green Bay in March, is a fan of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. He said he relates to Curry's story of overcoming injuries. The two have never met.

Randall made sure to clarify that just because he likes Curry, he's not against LeBron James.

“I am not anti-LeBron. I am actually a big LeBron fan, as well, but when he is going against Steph, I would rather Steph over LeBron. At the end of the day they are both great, great players. I definitely respect everything that LeBron has done for this community and for this city and state. He is one of the greatest players to ever touch a basketball if you ask me," Randall said.

His posts about the Cavs vs. Warriors matchup didn't sit well with Cleveland fans.

I’m glad the Cavs made it to the finals so I can watch Curry light that bitch up Game 3 & 4 😂😂🤷🏾‍♂️ — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 28, 2018

It also prompted a response for recently-retired Joe Thomas. The former Cleveland Browns tackle voiced his support for James and the Cavaliers. No word if his tweet was a joke too.