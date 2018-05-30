‘Born in the Land’: Newborns at Cleveland Clinic Children’s sport adorable Cavs onesies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- They just might be the Cleveland Cavaliers' most precious fans.

The Cleveland Clinic Children's shared video on Wednesday of newborns sporting Cavs onesies.

The hospital said the tiny fans are already doing "whatever it takes" to cheer on the Cavaliers.

Babies born during the NBA Finals are getting adorable onesies that say "Born in the Land," and "Whatever It Takes." Babies in the NICU will also receive a onesie.

The Cavaliers are taking on the Golden State Warriors once again. Game 1 is Thursday night.

**Video in this story is courtesy of Cleveland Clinic Children's**