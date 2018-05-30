Body camera video shows police investigating robbery at Cleveland sign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Police are trying to find two suspects in a robbery that happened by a popular landmark.

On May 17 around midnight two men stopped on Abbey Avenue. to get a picture at the Cleveland sign.

Shortly after they arrived, two suspects approached them and started asking questions.

“I said, 'man, why are you getting so close to me? And he said why are you asking so many questions?'" one of the victims told police. “I looked at him and at that point I just ran. I got to the end of that sidewalk there, and he pushed me.”

The man said the suspect also punched him in the face.

The two victims ran to their car. The one victim said he dropped his keys and the suspects threw the keys at the car.

“My keys are over there. I didn’t want to grab them in case they were waiting for us to come back for them,” the victim told officers.

FOX 8 reached the one victim on the phone and he said he was just grateful no one was seriously injured.

If anyone has any information on this case, please call Second District detectives or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County as soon as possible.