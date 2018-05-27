Search suspended for night for teen who went missing in Rittman creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RITTMAN, Ohio - A search for a 13-year-old male who went missing while swimming in Rittman Sunday was suspended at 9 p.m. for the safety of the first responders.

The search effort for Gavin Griffith will resume at 7 a.m. Monday with boats equipped with sonar from the Ohio Search and Rescue Team.

Captain Doug Hunter, of the Wayne County Sheriff's office, reports that the teen was swimming near a low head dam in Chippewa Creek at around 2:45 p.m. with two others when he disappeared. Captain Hunter noted that swimming near such a dam is always tough, because of the rough waters near those structures.

The Rittman Police Department said that Gavin is feared to have drowned. The situation was brought to light when a man on Milton Road near State Route 57 flagged down passing motorists in order to get help.

An off-duty officer searched the creek in his kayak. Police say that air support was also called in.

First responders from Rittman police and fire, Wayne County sheriff, Wayne County dive team, Ohio Highway Patrol and the Summit County swift water rescue team were also on the scene.