Spokesman: Former President George H.W. Bush back in the hospital

President George H.W. Bush is back in the hospital, a White House spokesman tweeted on Sunday.

“President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort.”

The news comes just weeks after Mr. Bush was released from a Houston hospital after 13 days for an infection. He was hospitalized just one day after his wife, Barbara’s funeral.

Further details about the elder Bush’s latest hospital stay were not immediately released.

