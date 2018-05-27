Man, 82, dies after falling off cliff in Willoughby Hills: Police

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — An 82-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after falling off a cliff in his backyard, the Willoughby Hills Police Department said on Sunday.

Willoughby Hills police and fire departments received a call reporting that a man had gone over the cliff at a home in the 38400 block of Berkshire Hills Drive.

Rescuers found the man lying in a creek at the bottom of the 130-foot cliff. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

East Tech Rescue Team and the Lake County Coroner’s Office responded to assist.

Further details about the incident were not immediately released.

Willoughby Hills Police Department is investigating.