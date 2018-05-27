On to the Finals! Our Cavs are NBA Eastern Conference Champs

THAT’S IT!!!!! Cavs 83, Celtics 74

BOSTON (AP) — The NBA Eastern Conference finals will be decided tonight in Boston. The Celtics are hosting the Cavaliers in Game 7 of a series in which the home team has won every game.

Cleveland’s LeBron James hopes to change that as he tries to get to the NBA Finals for the eighth straight year.

Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love has a concussion and will miss Game 7. Love banged heads with Boston rookie Jayson Tatum in the first quarter of Game 6 and did not play again. The Cavaliers overcame his loss and won 109-99 to force Game 7. Love is Cleveland’s second-leading scorer and one of four players left from the 2016 NBA title team.

