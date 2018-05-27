Dick’s Sporting Goods ready to outfit us now that Cavs are Eastern Conference Champs

CLEVELAND – That win in Game 7 Sunday night means that our Cleveland Cavaliers are the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Champs.

And we’ll all want to wear THAT message on our hats and shirts and shorts, right?

Dick’s Sporting Goods tells Fox 8 that 13 of their northeast Ohio locations have re-opened right after the game to sell Eastern Conference Championship merchandise. (Note: the stores will NOT open early Monday morning.)

The stores that will open are:

Great Northern Mall

200 Great Northern Mall

North Olmsted, OH 44070

Crocker Park

300 Crocker Park Blvd

Westlake, OH 44145

Great Lakes Mall

7850 Mentor Ave, Suite 1044

Mentor, OH 44060

Strongsville

17071 Southpark Center

Strongsville, OH 44136

Bainbridge Shopping Center

7305 Marketplace Drive

Aurora, OH 44202

Belden Park Crossings

5544 N.W. Dressler Road

Canton, OH 44720

Legacy Village

24545 Cedar Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

Market Square at Montrose

4036 Medina Road

Akron, OH 44333

The Plaza at Chapel Hill

498 Howe Ave

Akron, OH 44221

Wayne Town Center

4027 Burbank Road

Wooster, OH 44691

New Towne Mall

400 Mill Ave Se, Suite C1

New Philadelphia, OH 4466

The Shoppes at Parma

8113 W Ridgewood Drive

Parma, OH 44129

Midway Market Square

360 Market Drive

Elyria, OH 44035

