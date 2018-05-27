× Cavs Finals watch party, home game tickets on sale

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are going back to the NBA Finals, and fans have a chance to watch the away games and home games at Quicken Loans Arena.

Tickets for the Cavs Official Road Game Watch Parties for Games 1 and 2 go on sale Monday at 11 a.m. It’s a $10 admission to benefit Say Yes To Cleveland and Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity.

Game 1 is Thursday, May 31 at 9 p.m. and Game 2 is Sunday, June 3 at 8 p.m.

Games 3 and 4 will be at the Q on Wednesday, June 6 and Friday, June 8 at 9 p.m. Tickets for those games also go on sale on Monday at 11 a.m.

Tickets for both the watch parties and home games can be purchased here.