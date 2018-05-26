× Tribe puts Andrew Miller on 10-day DL

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Indians on Saturday placed pitcher Andrew Miller on the 10-day disabled list.

The left-handed pitcher has right knee inflamation.

This is his second time on the Major League D.L. in 2018. He spent two weeks in April and May on the injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Francona: Andrew Miller to the 10-day DL due to right knee inflammation. Same knee that caused problems last year. RHP Evan Marshall recalled. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 26, 2018

The Indians take on the Houston Astros Saturday. Carlos Carrasco will get the start for the 7:15 pm game.

