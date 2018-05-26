Play ball! Young girl with 3D printed hand throws out Tribe’s first pitch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND—It’s an honor to throw out the first pitch at a baseball game, but for one eight-year-old girl the experience is so much more.

Hailey Dawson is making her impossible, possible, at Saturday night’s Tribe game against the Astros.

You see, the Las Vegas native threw out the first pitch with the help of a 3D printed, plastic right hand.

Dawson was born with Poland Syndrome, so she has underdeveloped muscles and missing fingers.

Thanks to the help of technology, her family, and the Cleveland Indians, she was able to make her eighth stop on her “Journey to 30” quest.

She wants to throw out the first pitch at 30 MLB parks.

“I’m never nervous,” Hailey said. "If I can do it, you can do it."