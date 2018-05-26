× Ohio State Highway Patrol: Columbus man dies in vehicle fire on I-71

RICHLAND COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle fire that happened on I-71 late Saturday afternoon.

The vehicle was heading northbound when it caught fire around 4:20 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the car hit a guard rail after pulling to the shoulder, and became fully engulfed in flames.

Two men, ages 19 and 20, from Columbus were inside the vehicle at the time. The 19-year-old could not get out of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 20-year-old was not hurt.

It’s not yet clear what caused the fire or the crash.

Northbound lanes of I-71 were partially closed for two hours.The incident remains under investigation.