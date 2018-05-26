Garfield Heights woman killed, husband hurt when SUV catches fire

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Ohio authorities say a woman unable to escape an SUV that caught fire has died and her husband has been critically injured.

The State Highway Patrol reports a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer caught fire Friday afternoon near the Lakeside-Marblehead exit on State Route 2 in northern Ohio’s Danbury Township.

The patrol says 71-year-old Dennis Svihlik, of Garfield Heights, was sitting in the front passenger seat and rolled out of the SUV before it stopped, causing life-threatening injuries. He was flown to a Cleveland hospital.

Sixty-five-year-old Jo Ann Svihlik, who was driving, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Route 2 was closed for more than three hours at the start of a busy holiday weekend in the popular Lake Erie resort area.