World’s Largest Cuckoo Clock in Northeast Ohio damaged

SUGARCREEK, Ohio -- Police in Sugarcreek are investigating damage to the World's Largest Cuckoo Clock.

Authorities in the Tuscarawas County city say some children scaled a fence and hopped up on the clock.

They were reportedly dancing with the figures on the clock as their parents looked on. The arms of the people on the clock were damaged and later fell off.

Residents are offering a reward to find the people responsible. They also say security cameras will be installed.

The city is hoping to have the clock fixed in the next couple of days.