Westlake man shot by deputy on Interstate 90 passes away

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man who was shot after reportedly ignoring multiple commands from a Cuyahoga County Sheriff's deputy on Interstate 90 has passed away.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man as Brett Luengo, 33, of Westlake.

Authorities say it all started when Luengo crashed his car along Interstate 90 East between West Boulevard and West 117th Street Thursday evening.

Other drivers and witnesses said the man went after anyone who stopped to help.

When a Cuyahoga County Sheriff's deputy pulled up, thinking he was helping an injured driver, the man again became aggressive.

Video shows the man on the ground flailing while ignoring the deputy's commands before getting up and going after him, still shouting. The deputy repeatedly ordered the man to get on the ground, and used a taser. He fired a shot when the man lunged at him.

The deputy has been identified as Sgt. Kevin Campbell, a long-time veteran with Cuyahoga County.

Cleveland police and other deputies responded to the scene, and a portion of the interstate shut down until the scene was cleared.

The incident is being investigated by the Cleveland Police Department's Use of Deadly Force Team.

