Missing: Neptina Hogue

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is sharing missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Neptina Hogue, 48, hasn't been seen since April 8.

That day, she was on Payne Avenue in Cleveland, wearing a jacket and black pants. Neptina is 5'9" tall and weighs 131 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-3085.

