Fox 8 Jukebox: Mustang Sally

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Based out of Nashville, Mustang Sally revved up the Fox 8 studio with their high energy original country music. The band is scheduled to perform at the Beer Barrel Saloon in Put-In-Bay quite often this summer. Click here to see the band's schedule.
