× Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 83-year-old Stark County man

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — An Endangered Missing Adult alert was issued Friday evening for an 83-year-old Stark County man.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said Donald Selby left his North Canton home around 7:30 this morning and did not return.

Authorities say Selby suffers from Alzheimer’s and is in need of medication. He is 5’10” and weighs 210 lbs.

The vehicle involved is a gray 2003 Toyota RAV4 with OH plate number GEW9156.

Call 911 if you see Selby or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.