Baby severely injured in softball accident now breathing on her own

SHELL ROCK, Iowa– A family member of a baby who was severely injured in a softball accident shared a wonderful update on the ‘Healing for McKenna‘ Facebook page.

McKenna Hovenga’s great-aunt said the infant has made “huge” progress and is breathing on her own.

Earlier this month, the family said the baby, who was just 7 weeks old at the time, was struck with a ball while watching her dad play in a softball game. McKenna suffered skull fractures and two brain bleeds, as well as several seizures.

“McKenna is off nasal cannula!!! She’s off the Heliox!!! She’s off the CPAP!!! She’s off it ALL and breathing and resting comfortably for the first time since they took her off the vent!!!!! I cannot express how HUGE this is!!! We were very worried that her troubles were related to her brain injury and we are so very thankful that this is not the case!”

McKenna’s great-aunt, Laura Heise, said during further examination, it was determined McKenna has what’s called “intubation laryngitis,” where tissue can build up and narrow the airway. Heise said that is completely normal.

Heise said the baby is now resting comfortably on her side. She included photos in her post, which you can see in this story.

“…it sure is better to cry happy tears than it is to cry the sad ones. We feel like we’re breathing easier too! Way to go, Kenna-baby!!!!”

A YouCaring page has been set up to help the family.

