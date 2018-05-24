Welcome, Vlad and Anastasia! Akron Zoo has a new species on exhibit

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Zoo has a new species on exhibit.

Two Siberian musk deer arrived from the Bronx Zoo in New York recently.

There’s a male and a female. Vlad, the male, is three years old and was born June 10, 2015. The female, Anastasia, is also three years old and was born on June 26, 2015.

According to the zoo, Siberian musk deer are native to forests and mountains of Russia and northern Asia. They are small, and weigh between 15 and 35 pounds on average.

They are known for their kangaroo-like faces and tusks on males.

The deer are on exhibit with red-breasted geese in the former sika deer habitat. The zoo’s sika deer, Bucky, was moved to an off-exhibit area for retirement.

