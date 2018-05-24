So sweet! Check out the adorable additions at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Aww! Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has adorable new additions. The zoo welcomed three snow leopard cubs on April 22, two boys and a girl. This is the second delivery for mom, Sombra, who previously gave birth back in 2016.

All three cubs weighed just over a pound at birth. Development and bonding with mom will continue for the next several weeks before they can be shown to visitors at the Primate, Cats & Aquatics building.

The cubs will move to the new Asian Highlands habitat later this summer, which will also be home to other snow leopards, an Amur leopard, Red Pandas and others.

Snow leopards are endangered due to poaching, prey loss and habitat loss and scientists estimate fewer than 7,000 remain in the remote mountains of central Asia.