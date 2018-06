Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio - The Memorial Day weekend kicks off the summer tourism season on the Lake Erie Islands, but lake-goers are bracing for what could be a traffic nightmare.

A construction project has shut down an exit ramp that many people use to access the lake.

Fox 8's Jack Shea has some good news about the project in light of the upcoming holiday week. You can watch it in the video box, above.