Memorial Day guide 2018: Parades, festivals and more

CLEVELAND – Memorial Day honors the men and women who died while serving in the United States’ Armed Forces. It is observed on the last Monday of May.

Memorial Day was first known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years after the Civil War.

Unofficially, it signals the beginning of the summer season, and northeast Ohio has plenty of different ways to spend the long weekend.

Here’s a list of Memorial Day events around Northeast Ohio.

🇺🇸SPECIALS FOR THE HOLIDAY:🇺🇸

🇺🇸Cedar Point Armed Forces Memorial Day Weekend: May 25 to May 28. Any active, retired, or honorably discharged member of the United States Military will receive one free adult admission ticket and may purchase up to six additional tickets for immediate family members at a discount

🇺🇸Cleveland Indians: special discount for military members and their families. Begins May 26 and runs through the end of the season for select games. Click here to purchase tickets

🇺🇸Miller Ferry: May 26 – May 28, Active military and veterans will get free passenger ticket to Put-in-Bay or Middle Bass Island (must show ID)

🇺🇸Put-in-Bay: many businesses will be offering discounts all weekend Click here for the details

🇺🇸FESTIVALS:🇺🇸

🇺🇸Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off: May 25-28, Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

🇺🇸Blossom Time: May 24-28, in and around downtown Chagrin Falls

🇺🇸Day out with Thomas: Big Adventures Tour: May 25 – 27, Cuyahoga Valley Scenic RailroadDeparts from Boston Mills-Brandywine Ski Resort

🇺🇸Taste of Summer: 4 pm, May 25-10 pm, May 27, Flats East Bank

🇺🇸48th Annual Tremont Greek Festival:May 25-28, corner of West 14th and Fairfield in Tremont neighborhood of Cleveland

🇺🇸PARADES AND CEREMONIES🇺🇸

🇺🇸Auburn: Memorial Day Services Sunday, May 27 starting at 9 am, Adam Hall Community Center

🇺🇸Aurora: American Legion Ceremony begins at 9:30 am, Monday, May 28, Parade begins at 10 am, Veterans Memorial Park

🇺🇸Avon: Parade, Monday, May 28, 9 am, Avon Senior Center, 3678 Detroit Road. Ceremony to follow at end of parade route.

🇺🇸Avon Lake: Parade and ceremony,Monday, May 28, 10 am – noon, Veterans Memorial Park

🇺🇸Bath Township: Memorial Day observance, Monday, May 28, noon, Bath Veterans Memorial

🇺🇸Bay Village: Parade steps off at 8:45 am, with stops at Lakeview Cemetery for services and ending at Gazebo for ceremony

🇺🇸Bedford (for the cities of Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Oakwood Village): Parade, Monday, May 28th at 10:15 a.m. beginning at Bedford City Hall. Ceremonies will be held at Bedford Public Square on Broadway and conclude at the Bedford Cemetery on Broadway

🇺🇸Berea: Parade, 10:30 am, Monday, May 28, City Hall to McKelvey Park. Click here for more events and details.

🇺🇸Brecksville: Parade, Monday, May 28, 9 am

🇺🇸Broadview Heights:Memorial Day observance and parade, Monday, May 28, 11 am, parade will begin on Broadview Road, just north of Route 82

🇺🇸Brunswick: Program followed by parade, Monday May 28, 10 am, Visintainer School

🇺🇸Cleveland Heights: Memorial Day event, Monday, May 28, 10:30 am, Veterans Memorial in Cumberland Park

🇺🇸Copley: Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony, Monday, May 28, 10 am Copley Fairlawn Middle School. Ceremony to follow.

🇺🇸Euclid: Graveside services, parade beginning at 7:45 am, parade begins at 10 am. Click here for specific details, locations and start times.

🇺🇸Fairview Park: Ceremony at 8 am, City Hall, Parade at 9 am, American Legion Clifton Post, 22001 Brookpark Rd, click here for details.

🇺🇸Green:beginning with a pancake breakfast at 7 am, Fire Station No. 1; parade steps off from the Green High School at 10:00 a.m.; ceremony immediately following the parade at the Veterans Park; community picnic and car show follows at the John Torok Community Center. Click here for details

🇺🇸Hudson: Parade, Monday, May 28, 10 am, Milford Road to Markillie Cemetery

🇺🇸Independence:Parade, 9 am, Independence Square

🇺🇸Jackson Township: Field of Honor from May 25 to May 28 at the corner of Fulton Road and Wales Avenue, Click here for a detailed schedule of events.

🇺🇸Mayfield Village: Sunday, May 27, 1 p.m. Whitehaven Memorial Park

🇺🇸Mentor: Parade step off is at 9:30 am and follows Mentor Avenue to Hopkins Road to Mentor Cemetery. The ceremony at the cemetery starts at 10 am.

🇺🇸Mentor-on-the-Lake: Parade, Sunday May 27, 1 pm

🇺🇸Lake View Cemetery: Monday, May 28, 10:30 am at the Garfield Memorial

🇺🇸North Ridgeville: Monday, May 28, parade begins at 9:45 am from the Senior Center down Bainbridge Road to the Academic Center. Memorial Day Ceremony at the Ranger Stadium immediately following the parade.

🇺🇸Painesville: Parade, Monday, May 28m 10 am, Riverside Cemetery

🇺🇸Perry: Perry Rotary Patriots Parade, Saturday, May 26, 11 am. Lot next to Township Hall.

🇺🇸Put-in-Bay:Memorial Day Service, 11 am, Monday May 28, Perry’s Monument

🇺🇸Richmond Heights: Parade, Monday May 28, 10 am, Richmond Heights Community Park

🇺🇸Shaker Heights:Parade, Monday, May 28, 9 am, Shaker Heights City Hall

🇺🇸Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument: Wednesday, May 30 at noon. (This is the 150th anniversary of the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) Order No. 11 that created Decoration Day (now known as Memorial Day) as a day to decorate the graves of the Civil War dead with flowers.)

🇺🇸South Euclid: Monday, May 28, 9 a.m. begins at Notre Dame College, ends at South Green and Anderson Roads War Memorial there

🇺🇸Strongsville: Monday, May 28, 11 a.m. from St. Joseph Church, 12700 Pearl Rd, ceremony to follow

🇺🇸Suffield Township: Memorial Service, Monday, May 28, 1 p.m., Town Hall, Parade to follow, Waterloo Road, Catherine Street to Suffield Elementary School

🇺🇸Westlake: Monday, May 28, 10 a.m. from Sts. Peter & George Coptic Orthodox Curch to Clague Park

🇺🇸Wickliffe: Monday, May 28, parade steps off at 10:00 a.m., Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and ABB on Euclid Avenue to Wickliffe City Hall.

🇺🇸Willoughby: Monday, May 28th at 9:30 a.m., Parade starts on Erie Street in downtown Willoughby and travels to Park Ave. to Windsor to the Willoughby Cemetery on Sharpe Ave. Ceremony to follow.

🇺🇸Vermilion: Monday, May 28th at 8:30 am in Exchange Park with the Vermilion Veterans wreath dedication. 9:15am Maple Grove Cemetery Dedication. 11:00 am Memorial Day Parade in downtown Vermilion. 11:45 am Memorial Day Ceremony in Victory Park at the Gazebo.