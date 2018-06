Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police have been called to the scene of a large sinkhole that opened up on a city street Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the sinkhole, located at 1113 East 74th Street, is 6 feet long, 4 feet wide and was continuing to crumble as they arrived.

Traffic has been diverted from the area and the Cleveland Divison of Streets has also been notified.