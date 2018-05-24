Investigation underway after deputy-involved shooting on I-90

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Cuyahoga County sheriff's office confirms Cleveland police and Cuyahoga County sheriff's deputies responded to a deputy-involved shooting around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on I-90 East between the West Boulevard and West 117th exits.

The sheriff's office says the preliminary investigation reveals the deputy involved in the shooting encountered a crash scene. When he got out of his vehicle, the deputy found the involved parties in an altercation.

One person involved became aggressive and charged the deputy, according to the sheriff's office. The deputy then deployed his taser and firearm, hitting the suspect. The suspect was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. His condition is not yet known.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Cliff Pinkney confirms to the FOX 8 I-Team the deputy involved is okay.

The Cuyahoga County sheriff's office adds the Cleveland Division of Police Use of Deadly Force Investigation Team responded to the scene as the incident remains under investigation.

The area was shut down; then a couple lanes were reopened.

