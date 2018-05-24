3 charged in Florida street racing death of Jeromesville mother

TAMPA, Fla. — Three people accused in the street racing death of an Ohio woman are out of jail as Florida authorities continue investigating the crash that also critically injured the woman’s 21-month-old daughter.

Tampa police said in a news release that a 17-year-old in a Nissan was racing 18-year-old Cameron Herrin on a street that runs alongside Tampa Bay Wednesday when Herrin’s Mustang hit 24-year-old Jessica (Reisinger) Raubenolt, of Jeromesville. She was pushing daughter Lillia in a stroller.

Police said Herrin’s 20-year-old brother Tristan Herrin was riding in the Mustang.

Cameron Herrin and the juvenile face charges of vehicular homicide, street racing and reckless driving. Tristan Herrin is charged with street racing. Attorneys aren’t listed on jail records.

Reisinger was from Jeromesville, Ohio. The Tampa Bay Times reports Reisinger’s daughter is in critical condition Thursday.

Continuing coverage.

27.950575 -82.457178