Video shows suspect breaking into Warrensville charter school five times

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS - The Fox 8 I - Team has exclusive video of a local school becoming a crime scene again and again.

Security video from the Haley School in Warrensville Heights shows a man school officials say has broken into their building several times this week.

The man can be seen entering the building, kicking in doors, and running down the halls.

The principal tells us the man stole several items including computers. They say he also caused a lot of damage to the building.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call police as soon as possible.